UPDATE: Arrest made in vandalism case in Sioux County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Arrest made in vandalism case in Sioux County, IA

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

Deputies in Sioux County, Iowa, have arrested a woman, they say, vandalized a sign on a private farm field.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 21-year-old Ariel Valdes, of Orange City, Iowa, on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

The arrest stems from an investigation, which began on Tuesday, after deputies got reports of the vandalism of a sign along Highway 10 two miles west of Orange City.

An investigation discovered that Valdes defaced the sign, which sits on private farm land, with black spray paint.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.