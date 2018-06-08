UPDATE: Arrest made in vandalism case in Sioux County, IA

Deputies in Sioux County, Iowa, have arrested a woman, they say, vandalized a sign on a private farm field.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 21-year-old Ariel Valdes, of Orange City, Iowa, on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

The arrest stems from an investigation, which began on Tuesday, after deputies got reports of the vandalism of a sign along Highway 10 two miles west of Orange City.

An investigation discovered that Valdes defaced the sign, which sits on private farm land, with black spray paint.