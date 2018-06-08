Spencer girls stopped in state soccer semifinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer girls stopped in state soccer semifinals

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Spencer poses with their trophy at the girls state soccer tournament on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Spencer's run at the Iowa girls state soccer tournament ended Friday in the Class 2A semifinals with a 2-0 loss to the two-time defending champions from Lewis Central.

Spencer was the last team to beat the Titans in the post-season, back in 2015. Tiger goalkeeper Emma VerSteeg was doing a good job getting on the ball before the attackers could slash in, to keep the game scoreless in the first half.

At the midway point of the second half, on the corner kick, Lewis Central's Allison Pomrenke gets a wide open net and doesn't miss and Spencer falls behind 1-0.

Just six minutes later, the Titans cross it to Gracie Bernard and she lifts it just over VerSteeg's head for the insurance goal. It's a tough finish for the Spencer seniors that took the Tigers to their only two state tournaments.

"It's just been a great four years with those girls and we're going to miss them a lot next year just because they have brought tons of leadership," said Spencer head coach John Hansel.

"This is the best team Spencer has had in years," said senior Natalie Jacobson. "To be able to end with these girls and end on this note, even though we lost, I don't really care. I'm proud to be a part of this team."

Spencer ends the season with a 17-4 record.

