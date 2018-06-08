Bishop Heelan girls advance to state soccer final - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Bishop Heelan girls advance to state soccer final

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bishop Heelan beat Iowa City Regina, 1-0, in the state semifinals on Friday. Bishop Heelan beat Iowa City Regina, 1-0, in the state semifinals on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan is in the Class 1A championship game at the girls state soccer tournament after a 1-0 win over Iowa City Regina on Friday.

For a team that's been to the state tournament 17 times, you wouldn't think this would be a new experience. But it is for Bishop Heelan. Freshmen scored both goals in the Crusaders first round win. And first-year head coach Clark Charlestin got his first state victory on Thursday.

Friday would be another strong day for the freshmen. Regina was aggressive on offense but ninth-grade keeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons was on top of her game in net and it was a scoreless first half.

But five minutes into the second half, freshman Grace Mahaney winds up and boots the ball home from 30 yards out for the lead. Mahaney didn't score in the regular season but has goals in back-to-back state tournament games.

"I had a feeling that it could have helped us win the game," said Mahaney. "We just had to make sure that we stayed on defense and had a shutout."

Meanwhile, Fitzsimmons held strong in net and one goal is enough to get the youthful Crusaders to the state championship game.

"That was the goal," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "I think we were confident going into every single game the same way. Every single game we go into, we like our chances. We like our chances. We think if we do what we have to do the right way, we play defensively the right way, we get the ball going forward, we maximize that opportunity and we'll be okay."

Bishop Heelan (13-7) will play top-seeded Davenport Assumption (17-2) on the 1A final on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Assumption beat Center Point-Urbana, 5-1, in their semifinal match.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Tanaka removed after running bases with stiff hamstrings

    Tanaka removed after running bases with stiff hamstrings

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-09 02:25:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York.
    Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was removed from the Subway Series opener against the New York Mets with stiff hamstrings shortly after scoring his first major league run.More >>
    Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was removed from the Subway Series opener against the New York Mets with stiff hamstrings shortly after scoring his first major league run.More >>

  • Nadal beats del Potro at French Open, faces Thiem for No. 11

    Nadal beats del Potro at French Open, faces Thiem for No. 11

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-09 02:25:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...
    Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro, and Dominic Thiem plays Marco Cecchinato in the French Open semifinals.More >>
    Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro, and Dominic Thiem plays Marco Cecchinato in the French Open semifinals.More >>

  • Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude

    Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-09 02:25:18 GMT
    (Yalonda M. James/The Commercial Appeal via AP). Dustin Johnson gestures towards fans after finishing the ninth hole during the first round of the S. Jude Classic golf tournament in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.(Yalonda M. James/The Commercial Appeal via AP). Dustin Johnson gestures towards fans after finishing the ninth hole during the first round of the S. Jude Classic golf tournament in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.
    Dustin Johnson shot 7-under 63 for his lowest round this year and grabbed a one-stroke lead after 36 holes at the St. Jude Classic.More >>
    Dustin Johnson shot 7-under 63 for his lowest round this year and grabbed a one-stroke lead after 36 holes at the St. Jude Classic.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.