Western Iowa town organizes bone marrow drive

This month, some area residents are teaming up to hold a marrow donor drive in honor of Brady Worrell, a young man diagnosed with leukemia.

Organizers hope the event will raise awareness for the need for stem cell donors and encourage healthy, young adults to join.

The drive will take place Saturday, June 23, at Chris Mitchell Shop in Sloan, Iowa.

At any one time, there are more than 35 Iowans searching for a donor. A donation could bring hope to thousands of patients with leukemia and other blood diseases.

If you are interested in registering as a donor but are unable to come to the event, you can register at http://join.bethematch.org