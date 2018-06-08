Western Iowa town organizes bone marrow drive - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Western Iowa town organizes bone marrow drive

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

This month, some area residents are teaming up to hold a marrow donor drive in honor of Brady Worrell, a young man diagnosed with leukemia. 

Organizers hope the event will raise awareness for the need for stem cell donors and encourage healthy, young adults to join. 

The drive will take place Saturday, June 23, at Chris Mitchell Shop in Sloan, Iowa.

At any one time, there are more than 35 Iowans searching for a donor. A donation could bring hope to thousands of patients with leukemia and other blood diseases. 

If you are interested in registering as a donor but are unable to come to the event, you can register at http://join.bethematch.org

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.