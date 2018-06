Explorers blast Texas for eighth straight win

Kevin Durant goes back-to-back, both as a champion and the NBA Finals MVP.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Fans cheer for Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) as he warms up for Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro, and Dominic Thiem plays Marco Cecchinato in the French Open semifinals.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...

Nadal beats del Potro at French Open, faces Thiem for No. 11

LeBron James says he "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand" after injuring himself in frustration after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cava...

Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the Los Angeles Angels' disabled list with a sprained elbow ligament.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Angels star Ohtani out at least 3 weeks with elbow sprain

Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Mets 4-1. The Yankees lost pitcher Masahiro Tanaka to hamstring problems. The Mets lost their seventh in a row.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin (53) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York.

Gardner homer leads Yanks over Mets 4-1 as Tanaka gets hurt

Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has been pulled from a start after a visit from a team trainer, another possible blow to an injury-depleted Los Angeles pitching staff.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LeBron James looks to avoid joining elite group of players to be swept twice in NBA Finals.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on ...

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasberg exited after two innings because of tightness in his right shoulder, and the San Francisco Giants rapped eight extra-base hits to beat Washington 9-5.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Washington.

(Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

LeBron James gets swept out of the NBA Finals, and now the league will wait to see what he does next. More >>