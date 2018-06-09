Bishop Heelan falls to Assumption in 1A title game

There's no question that Bishop Heelan was the Cinderella of the Class 1A state soccer tournament

The Crusaders were the 7-seed, with a first year head coach, and six underclassmen in the starting lineup.

But it didn't stop Heelan from advancing to the state title game. Standing in the way of the Crusaders and a state championship was Davenport Assumption. The Knights had won five of the last six state titles. Heelan won in 2015.

Assumption was aggressive from the start, but Heelan keeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons knocked an early shot away.

But the Knights got a 1-0 lead, and then the floodgates opened. Carly King scored a goal 21 minutes in. King had two goals.

Just two minutes after King's goal, Livy Lansing split two defenders and converted on a shot. Lansing also scored twice.

Heelan head coach Clark Charlestin was looking for answers, but he wouldn't find any. Molly Gervase scored two more goals in a two-minute span. Gervase had a hat trick before halftime.

Assumption added three more for an 8-0 win, their sixth title in seven years. Heelan is the runner-up.

"We should have came out harder, but we played the best that we could," said junior Brooklin Froehlich. "I'm not totally disappointed in the way we played, because we started out seventh at state, and then we made it all the way to the finals. That's pretty impressive."

"I think it was a good turnaround for us," said Charlestin. "I think we played some tough games at the beginning of the year, lost a couple key players. We had a couple key players step up as well. So it's encouraging. The journey was encouraging."

Bishop Heelan finishes their season 13-8.