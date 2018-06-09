Heat returns in earnest Sunday, more storms possible

Friday afternoon into the overnight hours storms came through the area and some of them produced large hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.



Thankfully Saturday has been much quieter in Siouxland with muggy conditions but fairly seasonable temperatures and dry conditions.



Overnight we may fire off a few thunderstorms again though these shouldn't be as strong as the ones overnight Friday night.



Sunday will see temperatures jump back into the 90s and, with humid air still in place, the heat index will be near the triple digits.



Stay hydrated and take it easy if outdoors.



We also have another chance for spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon through overnight hours.



A better chance comes Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through.



Once this leaves we will have quiet and less humid weather Tuesday before the temperatures slowly creeps back up through the rest of the week.