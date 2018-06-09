Explorers win ninth-straight game

The Explorers beat Texas 7-3 on Saturday for their ninth-straight win..

Nate Samson was 3-for-4 and scored two runs, and the Explorers beat Texas 7-3 Saturday for their ninth-straight win.

Sioux City's veterans came up big. In the first inning, Michael Lang clubbed a two-run home run to left field, giving the X's the early lead.

Cordelle Prime hit an RBI triple in the third, followed by a single from Dillon Thomas, as Texas tied it up at two.

In the fourth inning, Samson and Dexture McCall ran a double steal. Both runners slid in safe as the Explorers took the lead.

Sioux City (18-4) broke it open with a four-run eighth inning. Jay Baum (double) and Dylan Kelly (single) each knocked in two runs in the inning.

The X's will go for their 10th-straight win, and a sweep, on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale against Texas is at 6:05 p.m.