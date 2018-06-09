Bandits beat Bucks in regular season finale

Liam Nadler threw a season-high six touchdowns and the Bandits ended the regular season with a 71-50 win over Bismarck on Saturday.

Nadler threw three touchdowns to receiver Brandon Shepherd, while Frederick Bruno caught two scores.

A back-and-forth first half resulted in a 30-29 Bandits lead. The difference was the third quarter, in which Sioux City outscored Bismarck 21-0 behind three Nadler passing touchdowns.

Running back Darrian Miller had 17 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and added a fourth touchdown with a first-quarter kickoff score.

Sioux City outgained Bismarck by more than 100 yards, 357-245.

With the win, the Bandits (9-3) locked up the two-seed in the CIF Northern Conference playoffs. Sioux City still had an outside shot at the top seed, but Salina's win over Kansas City dashed those hopes.

The Bandits will open the playoffs at home against Quad Cities next Saturday.