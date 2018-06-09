Bandits beat Bucks in regular season finale - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits beat Bucks in regular season finale

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Bandits beat Bismarck on Saturday, 71-50. The Bandits beat Bismarck on Saturday, 71-50.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Liam Nadler threw a season-high six touchdowns and the Bandits ended the regular season with a 71-50 win over Bismarck on Saturday.

Nadler threw three touchdowns to receiver Brandon Shepherd, while Frederick Bruno caught two scores.

A back-and-forth first half resulted in a 30-29 Bandits lead. The difference was the third quarter, in which Sioux City outscored Bismarck 21-0 behind three Nadler passing touchdowns.

Running back Darrian Miller had 17 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and added a fourth touchdown with a first-quarter kickoff score.

Sioux City outgained Bismarck by more than 100 yards, 357-245.

With the win, the Bandits (9-3) locked up the two-seed in the CIF Northern Conference playoffs. Sioux City still had an outside shot at the top seed, but Salina's win over Kansas City dashed those hopes.

The Bandits will open the playoffs at home against Quad Cities next Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.