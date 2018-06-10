Members of Sioux City church group wrap up mission trip to Guatemala

Nine members of a Siouxland Church are heading home Sunday after a volcano erupted on a mission trip to Guatemala.

Team Hillcrest-New Hope includes team members from Sioux City.

The group arrived in Guatemala on June 3, the same day as devastating volcanic eruption rocked the nation.

Less then an hour after landing, the sky became filled with volcanic ash.

The mission trip was organized through Paradise Bound, which has worked in Guatemala since the 1990s. Over the last four and half years, the

organization has built over 150 homes in the country.

Dan Smith, Founder and executive director of the organization says that the volcano forced to group to make some changes.

The main roadway, which went down to the coastal area was damaged during the eruption. "Two of the bridges were taken out by lava and the road is covered with lava," says Smith "We could not get down to that area so we did have to change things up and do some of the medical clinics up in the highlands,"

Smith says more routes have since opened up, allowing the team to help those in need.

He hopes the people will continue to pray for the victims of the volcano.