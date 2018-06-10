Male driver dies following fatal accident in Sioux City

One person is dead following a fatal accident early this morning.

Sioux City Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident with a rollover at 2-45 this morning at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Pierce Street.

Sioux City Police say a male driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Details of the driver are being withheld until the family is notified.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

We will bring you more information on the accident as details become available.

