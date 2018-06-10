Woman faces multiple charges after a vehicle crashes into home

One woman is behind bars on several charges, after officials say she drove her vehicle into a Sioux City home this morning.

Police were called to a hit and run near 16th Street and Ingleside shortly after 9:30 Sunday morning.

When authorities arrived, the vehicle was gone from the home.

A short time later the vehicle was found near 17th Street and Virginia.

20-year-old Lanessa Hundley was charged with an O-W-I, failure to have control, leaving the scene and no drivers license.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says several children and two adults were inside the home at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported but, there was significant damage done to the front of the home.

"We had a technical rescue response and our teams came up and did some minor shoring here just to stabilize the porch and that front wall in that corner," says Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill.

The incident is still under investigation.