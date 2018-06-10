More storm chances overnight, Monday as stalled front begins to - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More storm chances overnight, Monday as stalled front begins to leave area

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

A stalled front in the area has produced a weekend full of scattered thunderstorms especially during our overnight hours.

That was the case again Saturday night as storms bubbled up after midnight and lingered over our southeastern counties through the morning hours.

The persistent storms and cloud cover kept temperatures in check especially in the eastern cities but further west some of us still ended up near the 90 degree mark.

With muggy air still in place and that front still here it won't take a lot to fire off a few more isolated thunderstorms overnight again.

The strongest storms will stay off to our north and west tonight though.

The warm front finally leaves Monday with scattered thunderstorms possible as the associated cold front moves through.

The best chance will be in our eastern cities in the late afternoon and evening hours and some of those could get strong.

In the aftermath we will have a beautiful Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, low humidity and sunny skies.

Temperatures do start creeping back up after that and by Thursday we'll be 90 degrees again.

