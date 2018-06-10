Kinnick Stadium getting seating upgrades

Almost 1,600 new outdoor club seats will be ready for use at Kinnick Stadium this fall.

Iowa football season tickets and mini packages are on sale now, and ticket holders will get to see many upgrades at Kinnick Stadium this fall.



The Kinnick turf was resurfaced last offseason. Now, seating upgrades are in the works.

It's called "Kinnick Edge", and it's an $89 million renovation project focused on the north end zone.

Enhancements to restrooms, the concourse and more are on tap, plus the addition of indoor and outdoor club seating.



Almost 1,600 outdoor premium seats will be ready in time for Iowa's season opener. The indoor seats will be ready in 2019.

"Because we had the contractor on board starting in early 2017, it gave us a year to really get all the sub-contractors on board, get the planning process and material procurement out of the way," said senior project manager Michael Kearns. "Once the season ended, we were able to immediately start on the project, and that's how we were able to get the stadium built and ready for people sitting in the seats, in nine months."

New restrooms and concessions won't be ready for the Hawkeyes' season opener, but portable facilities will be available on site this season.