Explorers' win streak snapped

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan graduate David Kerian was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, but Texas used a six-run second inning to beat the Explorers on Sunday, 6-5.

Things unraveled on Sioux City early, as starter Keith Picht struggled in the second inning. The inning was highlighted by several close calls at the plate, and Texas got help from Chu Fujia, Lu Zhenhong and Correlle Prime, who each had run-scoring hits.

Kerian notched an RBI single in the sixth and eighth innings, while Nate Samson and Michael Lang each added RBI singles to make it a 6-5 game in the eighth. Samson and Lang each had two hits.

But the Explorers went down 1-2-3 in the ninth, as Sioux City's nine-game winning streak was snapped.

Sioux City (18-5) now embarks on a seven-game road trip, The Explorers are in Kansas City on Monday for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

