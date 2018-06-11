Tyndall, South Dakota woman facing kidnapping charge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tyndall, South Dakota woman facing kidnapping charge

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) -

A Tyndall woman is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge after she was accused of taking the 1-year-old child of a family member.

Angela Heier is due in court later this month for an initial appearance at the Bon Homme County Courthouse. Authorities say a baby sitter called the sheriff's department May 10 to report a woman had taken the child from a residence in Scotland and drove away at a high speed.

The Daily Republic says deputies used the woman's cell phone to find her hours later in Volin. The child was found and returned to the parents. The woman was found hiding in a vehicle in Volin and arrested.

A conviction for first-degree kidnapping carries a maximum life in prison.

