Update: "Happy 3 month birthday to McKenna!"

This was posted to the Healing for McKenna Facebook page by McKenna's family Sunday night.

"McKenna had an uneventful day today. She spent her day sleeping most of the time, but when she was awake she was content.

It sounds like tomorrow is the day! Everything points to McKenna being 100% ready to go home! Unless something completely unexpected happens between now and then, she'll be released sometime after Noon tomorrow!

What a great way to celebrate your month-day!"