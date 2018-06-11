Authorities recover stolen vehicle from Little Sioux River near Milford, IA

A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Palo Alto county was recovered Friday afternoon from the Little Sioux River just west of Milford.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy noticed the submerged vehicle south of the bridge on 225th Street around 2:15 pm. Emergency responders were called to the scene. The vehicle was towed out of the river after it was determined no one was inside it.

Authorities say the Kia had been reported stolen back on April 1 from Ruthven. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.

The Milford Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Milford Fire and Rescue, the Arnolds Park-Okoboji dive team, Dickinson County Emergency Management and Bob's Auto Body and Tow assisted on the scene.