IHOP is changing its name to IHOb, and we know what the 'b' stands for

Burgers!

That's what the "b" will stand for in IHOb.

IHOP announced that they are changing their name to IHOb. For a while, people were trying to figure out what the "b" in IHOb would be.

Brunch? Breakfast? Butter?

Nope....

IHOb shared, "Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb" The tweet is then followed by video of burgers.

Previous:

Today, we find out what the mysterious "B" is all about in IHOP's name change.

Last week the International House of Pancakes announced that after 60 years, it's name is flipping to IHOb.

But, we don't yet know what the "B" stands for.

The company says the secret will be revealed this morning.

Many on social media have ventured guesses that it will be "breakfast" or "bacon" among other words.

Meanwhile, IHOP hasn't given any clues, leaving curious customers scratching their heads!