Tornado Watch issued for much of Siouxland

**Tornado Watch for central & eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 11 pm**

The focus or Siouxland's weather will be the possibility of severe storms from late Monday afternoon into early Monday night.

A cold front is moving in and along that front strong to severe storms will be forming.

The most likely time frame for these to affect Sioux City will be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

After that, the storms will be moving east of Sioux City and probably out of the KTIV viewing area by about 10 pm.

Large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Once the cold front moves to the east, the storms will as well.

That front will bring in cooler and less humid conditions meaning a beautiful Tuesday will be coming our way with highs in the low 80s expected.

The first part of Wednesday will be pleasant as well with highs again in the low 80s.

By late Wednesday afternoon we could start to see some chances of thunderstorms developing and chances will then stay with us into Wednesday night with maybe some thundershowers lingering into early Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday will dry out but warm weather will be moving in with highs from Thursday through the weekend probably in the low to mid 90s.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

