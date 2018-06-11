Former NBA star Rodman arrives in Singapore

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore, hours before President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.



Rodman emerged from the baggage claim area at Changi airport around midnight Monday. He told reporters he wasn't sure if he would meet Kim in Singapore.



Last week, Rodman said he would "give whatever support is needed" to his "friends" Trump and Kim.



White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.



He is one of the few westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city Pyongyang.

Previous:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to seize the opportunity "to support a peaceful, prosperous, secure and verifiably denuclearized Korean Peninsula."



The U.N. chief is commending the two leaders for pursuing a diplomatic solution and "seeking to break out of the dangerous cycle that created so much concern last year."



Guterres told reporters Monday ahead of the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore that "peace and verifiable denuclearization must remain the clear and shared goal."



The secretary-general says he wrote to both leaders last month saying "the road ahead will require cooperation, compromise and a common cause."



He says the U.N. system "stands ready to support this process in every way, including verification if requested by both parties."