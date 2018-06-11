Murder charges filed in connection to Sydney Loofe's death

Two people, who were once identified as "persons of interest" in a northeast Nebraska woman's disappearance and death, now face murder charges in the case.

Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail are charged with first-degree murder, and improper disposal of human skeletal remains, in the death of 24-year old Neligh, Nebraska-native Sydney Loofe.

According to the Nebraska Attorney General's office, Boswell and Trail were charged Monday. They will appear in Saline County Court Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Loofe went missing back on November 16. Her last confirmed sighting was in Saline County, Nebraska, which is southwest of Lincoln, on November 15 of last year. Earlier that day, Loofe sent a friend a Snapchat saying she was excited for an upcoming date. Friends said they became worried when Loofe didn't show up to her job in Lincoln the next day.

While Loofe was still missing, Trail and Boswell posted a video on the "Finding Sydney Loofe" Facebook page on November 29, proclaiming their innocence. Boswell began by admitting to a criminal record saying, "I'm Bailey... Audrey on Tinder, and a few other names because I have warrants." Boswell says she went on two dates with Loofe, before dropping her off at a friend's house on the night of her disappearance.

Loofe's body was found in a field in Clay County, Nebraska, in January.

Boswell and trail were later declared "persons of interest" before Monday's announcement. They had previously been held on unrelated fraud charges.