Bandits are one of the most well-rounded teams in CIF playoffs

The Bandits have scored 75.8 points per game, in its last four contests.

The Bandits had a streaky regular season. Sioux City won four straight games, then lost three in a row, before finishing with five consecutive wins.



The result is the two seed in Champions Indoor Football's Northern Conference playoffs, and a first-round home game against Quad City.

The Bandits offense woke up late in the season. Sioux City scored at least 71 points in each of its final four contests.

The Bandit run game is tops in the league, with more than 12,00 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

And quarterback Liam Nadler's numbers have ballooned lately. Nadler has thrown for 477 yards and 15 touchdowns in his last three games.

"The three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, that affected me personally," said Nadler. "I know it affected the rest of my teammates in just the same manner. I think across the board, there's a level of focus that hasn't been seen in this organization for a while. I think you're seeing the results of that in the numbers that we've put up offensively."

That focus has been apparent on the defensive side of the ball, as well. Sioux City has held its opponents under 40 points, six different times this season.



They're also the league leaders in interceptions, with 26, and total turnovers, with 34.



The defense says they hate getting scored on - a mindset they'll carry into the postseason.

"Instead of being 100 percent right, every time, we have to be 120 percent right," said defensive back C.J. Jones. "The season has ended, so now, all our weakness is on the table. With this championship run, we have to be sound, all our I's and T's have to be crossed. We have no room for error. At all."

The Bandits and Quad City are set to tip off at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night in the Northern Conference semifinals. The teams split their two regular season meetings.