UPDATE: Part of damaged SSC grain elevator torn down, residents allowed to return home

"We live here, too and these are our neighbors. We just want to help them," says South Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Chernock.

UPDATE:

The South Sioux City grain elevator, which was rocked by an explosion 13 days ago, came down in a heap with a little help from contractors.

Back on May 29th, the Andersen Farms grain elevator exploded.

After several failed attempts over the last four days, Monday the contractors finally pulled the top half of the structure down.

Terminal Solutions was able to successfully bring the top portion of the building down around 6:15 Monday.

That followed the addition of additional excavators, and additional lines attached to the top of the elevator.

Crews with Terminal Solutions have been working to bring the structure down since last Thursday.

"Some people will just have to understand that the decisions that we made, why you've been out so long, was for your safety, and your safety only. No damage to the homes that were on West 25th St. There were 2 residents there. This even dropped in a shorter zone than he even anticipated. So yes, it went to plan," said Clint Merithew, South Sioux City Fire Chief.

Merithew also said the remaining 100 feet of damaged elevator, which still needs to be demolished, has been deemed safe enough to allow more than twenty homeowners back into their homes permanently.

Gas service will be restored to those homes on Tuesday.

For the time being, City Administrator Lance Hedquist says the city will cover some of the costs associated with response to the explosion, and security of the site.

"Temporarily on the paid positions, the City of South Sioux City is paying for those additional costs.Those will all be accumulated and we will be asking for reimbursement from the state, under their emergency funds. We had to exceed a certain level to qualify for that, we have exceeded that amount," said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator, South Sioux City.

What that doesn't take into account are the scores of volunteer firefighters, who responded to the scene over the last two weeks.

Hedquist says restaurants in Iowa and Nebraska donated food, drinks, and other amenities to those first responders.



PREVIOUS:

The grain elevator exploded on May 29. In the aftermath of the blast, nearby families were evacuated from their homes.



Now that the elevator has been pulled down, contractors will tear down the elevator.

We'll continue to follow the aftermath of the demolition tonight on News 4.



Go to 40 minutes 26 seconds to see the Live Stream from the South Sioux City Police Department of the grain elevator being pulled down.