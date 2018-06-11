Sioux City parishioners return from mission trip to Guatemala

Local missionaries are back home after witnessing a volcanic eruption, and the aftermath.

Members of Sioux City's Riverside Lutheran Church ventured to Guatemala from June 3 to June 10. They planned to build houses, but their mission changed when the Fuego volcano erupted as their plane landed. Luckily, all of the group members were safe. But, 109 people have died, and another 200 people are missing.

The group built houses, and visited medical centers and a refugee shelter, to aid victims of the disaster.

They returned home on Sunday, and are thankful for the experience. But, they are keeping Guatemalans in their prayers.