South Sioux City boys soccer team honored by city council

The state champion South Sioux City boys soccer team was honored at Monday's city council meeting.



The Cardinals beat Elkhorn South, 2-0, in last month's Class B state title game.



Monday, each of the team members received a Cardinal pin from the city council.



Senior Leonardo Davalos was recognized for earning MVP honors at Sunday's Shrine Bowl in Omaha.

"It makes you feel good, you're making history for your school," said Davalos. "You're representing your school, your town. Your town's being heard of. South Sioux has a lot of talent, a lot of kids who for sure will be making names for themselves."

It was South Sioux's first state championship since 2013, and second overall.