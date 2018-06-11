Bishop Heelan stops East - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan stops East

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bishop Heelan 9 S.C. East 1 F  
West Sioux 4 CC-Everly 0 F
Hinton 13 H-M-S 1 F  
MMC/RU 9 Remsen St. Mary's 8 F  
South O'Brien 13 Unity Christian 3 F 
Sheldon 2 G-LR/CL 1 F  
MOC-FV 6 Sioux Center 3 F  
BH/RV 4 West Lyon 1 F  
West Monona 5 Westwood 4 F  
River Valley 3 MVAO-COU 1 F  
Spirit Lake 8 Estherville LC 4 F/8  
Emmetsburg 4 Sioux Central 2 F  
Storm Lake 12 Spencer 4 F 
Alta-Aurelia 12 So. Cent. Calhoun 0 F  
Newell-Fonda 15 East Sac County 3 F  
Denison-Schleswig 12 Kuemper Catholic 0 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Akron-Westfield 10 Trinity Christian 0 F/5  
Hinton 1 H-M-S 0 F
Remsen St. Mary's 2 MMC/RU 0 F  
-Harpenau (RSM): No-hitter 
Unity Christian 17 South O'Brien 0 F  
Sioux Center 11 MOC-FV 1 F/5  
Sheldon 7 CL/GL-R 0 F  
Estherville LC 9 Spirit Lake 0 F  
Spencer 9 Storm Lake 8 F  
Westwood 12 West Monona 2 F/5  
Newell-Fonda 11 East Sac County 3 F 
Kuemper Catholic 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 F/6 

