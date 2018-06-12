Two people are safe after attic fire breaks out - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two people are safe after attic fire breaks out

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two people are safe and sound this morning after their attic caught fire in Sioux City's Morningside Neighborhood.

Fire Rescue responded to the reported house fire near the intersection of Lorraine Avenue and South Cypress Street.

The call came in around 5:30 a-m from the homeowners who reported smoke coming from their attic.

"The homeowners were awoken to some crackling noises up in the attic, and did a little further investigation and found some smoke up in the attack space, and it was actually coming from their house." said, Captain Dustin Johnson, Sioux City Fire Rescue

If the crackling hadn't woken them Captain Johnson said the smoke alarms did sound.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A city inspector will look at the home to determine if the family can stay there.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.