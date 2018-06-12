President Trump says the US and North Korea are ready to write a new history between their nations

Following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump said "as history has proven over and over again, adversaries can indeed become friends".

His comments came at a news conference in Singapore Tuesday after a day of meetings with Kim.

The president thanked Kim "for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people" after their talks, adding that "real change is indeed possible."

President Trump also said he was prepared "to start a new history" and "write a new chapter" between the two nations.

He added that "the past does not have to define the future".

President Trump said he would invite Kim to visit the White House at the "appropriate time" and added that Kim has accepted.

President Trump also said he was open to visiting Kim some day in Pyongyang.

President Trump said, "I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting, the first between an American president and a leader of North Korea, proves that real change is indeed possible. My meeting with Chairman Kim was honest direct and productive. We've got to know each other well in a very confined period of time under very strong, strong circumstance. We're prepared to start a new history and we're ready to write a new chapter between our nations. Nearly 70 years ago, think of that, 70 years ago, an extremely bloody conflict ravaged the Korean peninsula. Countless people died in the conflict including tens of thousands of brave Americans. Yet while the armistice was agreed to, the war never ended, to this day never ended. But now we can all have hope that it will soon end and it will, it will soon end. The past does not have to define the future. Yesterday's conflict does not have to be tomorrow's war. And as history has proven over and over again adversaries can indeed become friends. I also will be inviting Chairman Kim at the appropriate time to the White House. I would think it's really going to be something that will be very important and he has accepted. I said at the appropriate time we want to go a little bit further down the road."