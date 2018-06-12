Colorado wildfire latest

Several wildfires are burning in Colorado and evacuations are still in place.

The "416 fire" near Durango has burned some 30,000 acres since it started nearly two-weeks ago.

More than a thousand men and women are battling the massive blaze, which is only 15-percent contained.

Officials estimate it could take another month or more before it is fully contained.

Mandatory evacuations for some residents have been lifted.

Further north near Silverthorne the "Buffalo fire" has been burning since yesterday.

It's scorched about 100-acres and is at zero containment.

Nearly 1,400 people have been evacuated and Colorado's governor says a quick and aggressive response has kept the blaze from moving towards the homes.

Officials say the "Buffalo fire" was definitely caused by humans, but the exact origin is still being investigated.



Gov. John Hickenlooper said, "We have got about 900 firefighters down there, so a very strong force there. And, you know, the fire hasn't jumped the highway and so people are getting escorted trips back to their homes to get possessions out. And we're really trying to look at when we can get people back into their homes."