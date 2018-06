Colorado's 416 fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in that state's history.

The blaze continued to spread into the overnight hours Monday.

The fire, burning near Durango, has grown to more than 20,000 acres and is 15 percent contained.

More than 900 firefighters are working to protect homes in the area.

A pre-evacuation notice was sent for 127 residences in the area that could be in the path of the flames.