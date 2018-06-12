Centsable Health: Raspberry shrimp tacos

Raspberry Cilantro Salsa

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 (6 ounce) packages raspberries

½ cup finely diced red onion

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp. minced jalapeno

4½ tsp. fresh lime juice

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. finely minced garlic

1 tsp. cumin

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sugar

Directions

Combine raspberries, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, salt, garlic, cumin and black pepper in a large bowl. Gently mash raspberries with a fork to release berry juices, leaving large pieces of raspberry in the salsa. Add sugar to taste.

Chill for at least 1 hour. Serve with chips or over fish or shrimp.

Nutrition information per serving: 134 calories; 1.6 g fat; 0.1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 294.3 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 15.6 g fiber; 12.1 g sugar; 3.1 g protein

Blackened Shrimp

½ pound shrimp, raw, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. ground cumin

Salt, to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. lime juice

Directions

Preheat grill to medium high heat.

Combine all ingredients in a zip-top bag and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Thread shrimp on skewers and grill 2-3 minutes per side, or until the shrimp is opaque.