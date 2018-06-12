Wounded Columbus officer released from hospital

A Columbus police officer wounded during a gunbattle has left an Omaha hospital.



Sgt. Brad Wangler was released Monday from Nebraska Medical Center.



He was shot Thursday evening after he and another officer arrived at a Columbus home to serve a Hall County arrest warrant.



But police officials say the suspect met him with a handgun and fired.



The two exchanged several shots. Police say Wangler was hit twice, and 24-year-old Jorge Robledo was hit five or six times. Court records also list his first name as Jorje.



Police Capt. Todd Thalken told the Columbus Telegram that the ordeal has been trying for the 19-year-veteran of the force and his family.



Robledo remains in the hospital.