Dakota City, NE woman's first-degree murder trial pushed back

The trial for a Dakota City, Nebraska, woman charged with stabbing a Sioux City woman to death has been pushed back.

Melissa Camargo- Flores has plead not guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8th.

Her trial was originally set for July 10 in Woodbury County District Court.

That has now been pushed back to September 18.

Police were called to the fatal stabbing at the 12-hundred block of West 14th Street, shortly before 8 a.m. on April 8th.

Police say there were ongoing problems between the two women, and they are not "family related."

Alvarez-Flores was taken to Mercy Medical Center were she was later pronounced dead.

Camargo-Flores was pulled over by police and arrested.