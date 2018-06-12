Two charged following Dakota County, NE burglary

Shortly after 1:00pm, Dakota County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1900 Block of South Bluff Road to cover a reported burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, the two suspects took off on an ATV, drove into a ditch and then fled on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter and called for assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A total of eleven deputies-- including nine, who were not on duty-- responded. Among them was the county's chief deputy and sheriff. Three state patrol troopers also responded. Several Dakota County deputies came out on their personal UTV'S to get perimeter set up.

Authorities tracked down 29-year-old Michael Rees hiding in the woods.

A Sioux City K-9 unit joined the search, and found the second suspect, 31-year-old Derek Malloy, who was found hiding in a tree.

Rees and Malloy face three charges, including burglary, and are in the Dakota County Jail.