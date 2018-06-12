NSP seize more than 500 pounds of marijuana I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested one person and seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11, when a trooper observed an eastbound blue Freightliner with a refrigerated trailer driving on the shoulder near Shelton, at mile

marker 290.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 18 boxes inside the refrigerated trailer. The boxes contained several hundred heat-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing a total of 530 pounds.

The estimated street value of the marijuana is $1.6 million.

The driver, 51-year-old Vladimir Javier of Homestead, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp.



He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.