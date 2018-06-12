Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents of rules for fireworks on the 4th of July

Now that fireworks are legal in Iowa, Sioux City Fire Rescue wants residents to know there are rules that need to be followed.

Fireworks can only be used between 1:00pm and 11:00pm on July 3rd and July 4th.

Discharging fireworks in a public park, city owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley is strictly prohibited. The discharge or possession of fireworks on city property will be subject to a $500 simple misdemeanor. You are only permitted to use fireworks on your own property or a property where written permission is given.

No person under the age 18 shall purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision.

Fireworks shall not be possessed or discharged by persons showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use.

Violations of any provisions are considered simple misdemeanors. Anyone violating the regulations will be fined a minimum amount of $250.00 on private property and $500.00 on city property.