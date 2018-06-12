Iowa added to multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to pre-cut melon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the state of Iowa was added to the list of states where recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products were sold.

Officials said consumers and retailers in Iowa should not eat or sell recalled melon products.

On June 8, Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. The company has been advised by the CDC that it has linked 58 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation. Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigation.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

Because it is possible that products shipped between April 17 and June 7, 2018 could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers.

The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella was discovered through analyzing reports made by state departments of public health. Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigation.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

See the products listed in this recall here.