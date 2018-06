Severe storms rolled through most of Wagoner County early Tuesday morning, and caused scattered damage across the area.

The most widespread issue is power outages due to fallen limbs and power poles.

More than 10,000 customers lost power at the height of the storms.

Most of the outages were in Bartlesville and in Wagoner C, northeast of Broken Arrow.

In Bartlesville, there was damage to a gas station near downtown.

Strong winds ripped part of the awning off the pump island.

Emergency management said the damage was caused by straight-line winds.