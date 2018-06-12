A pleasant day coming Wednesday

Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures stayed close to average today although it was still rather humid.

We should get some of this humidity out of here tonight and tomorrow leading to lows in the mid 50s and then highs on Wednesday in the low 80s.

A warm front will move in Wednesday night and give us a slight chance of a few thunderstorms in the region.

A few thundershowers could linger into Thursday morning as well and that front is going to bring in heat and humidity yet again.

Highs on Thursday could reach the low 90s with mid 90s possible from Friday through Sunday and we'll likely stay dry during that time period.

Cooler weather should move in on Monday with highs in the low 80s although we'll stand a chance of some isolated thunderstorms.