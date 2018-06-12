A pleasant day coming Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A pleasant day coming Wednesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures stayed close to average today although it was still rather humid.  

We should get some of this humidity out of here tonight and tomorrow leading to lows in the mid 50s and then highs on Wednesday in the low 80s.  

A warm front will move in Wednesday night and give us a slight chance of a few thunderstorms in the region.  

A few thundershowers could linger into Thursday morning as well and that front is going to bring in heat and humidity yet again.  

Highs on Thursday could reach the low 90s with mid 90s possible from Friday through Sunday and we'll likely stay dry during that time period.  

Cooler weather should move in on Monday with highs in the low 80s although we'll stand a chance of some isolated thunderstorms.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.