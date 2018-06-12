Mobile food bus brings free food to Sioux City

The Sioux City Community School District has been offering meals for free for the last fifteen years.



"The meals program not only includes lunch but breakfast as well at a number of the 18 locations around Sioux City." said Kari Kellen, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Executive Director.



But this year they decided to make one big change.



Since last Monday a special bus has been giving the food out in Sioux City.



"The mobile food bus allows the food to go to where the kids are at instead of the kids coming to the food. By choosing places like the Leeds splash pad and the Launchpad Children's Museum we are able to have greater accessibility and still maintain the other locations at schools and public locations around our community." said Kellen.



The vessel for morsels serves food for free to anyone age 18 or under.



Adults can buy food for four dollars.



And it's not just open to Sioux City residents.



"Everybody is welcome. I know we've had people that are traveling through for the summer." said Helen Jandt, Bus Food Server.



"We live out of town. We just came for the children's museum when they announced that they were serving lunch on the bus." said Amanda Schieffer, Mobile Bus Customer.



The food is a mix of kid favorites like pizza and hot dogs plus healthy items like strawberries.



"The kids are really excited about eating on a bus." said Jandt.



But they can also eat outdoors on site if they'd like.



Giving out good will and free food in the dog days.

If you'd like to help offset costs for the reduced lunch program during the school year you can donate on the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation website.