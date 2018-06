BH/RV outlasts Woodbury Central; Heelan extends winning streak

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

Mitch Haniger and Ryon Healy each homered twice as the first-place Seattle Mariners shook off two homers by Mike Trout for the second consecutive night, beating the Los Angeles Angels 6-3.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Seattle. It was Haniger's second home run of the game.

Miguel Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon, an injury that will sideline the Detroit slugger for the rest of the season, and the Tigers lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Didi Gregorius ended a long power outage with a pair of home runs, Washington slugger Bryce Harper left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time, and the New York Yankees beat the... More >>