First responders look ahead after South Sioux City grain elevator demolition begins

There's a sense of ease in the community of South Sioux City, Nebraska, after a long two weeks of residents forced from their homes, and workers sweating day and night trying to dismantle the damaged grain elevator.

"Just very relieved that this is done to this point and that no one was hurt and no property was damaged other than what was intended to be damaged and the folks are back in their house we're very happy about that." Says Lieutenant Chris Chernock

The explosion disrupted an entire community which meant calling in for more help from surrounding areas.

"We help each other out, there's only one emergency manager in each county and when incidents like this occur you need the help." Says Wayne County Emergency Manager, Nic Kemnitz.

A first responder remembers the chaos of when the explosion happened on May 29, and how he and the rest of the team needed to respond.

"Being dispatched for an event like that you kind of tried to paint a picture in your head of what you're going to pull up to what you're going to see when you get there and I think we were all surprised when we did show up we were dispatched for an explosion with a possible fire so you know thats what we get that often not the explosion part but the fire part we get that often so we try to paint a picture of what that's going to look like and we pulled up you know it's not what you see everyday in this town and in this area. " Says Kevin Ott from the Sioux City Fire Department.

The grain elevator explosion put South Sioux City in a different world for the last two weeks, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

And a community is getting back to it's normal state.