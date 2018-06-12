Explorers held scoreless for first time in 2018

Kansas City hit four home runs and beat the Explorers, 6-0, on Tuesday night.

The Kansas City T-Bones hit four home runs and beat the Sioux City Explorers, 6-0, on Tuesday night. It was the first time the X's have been shutout this season.

Sioux City starting pitcher Luis Mateo took the loss, giving up five runs and seven hits over six innings. The right-hander is now 3-2 this season with a 6.25 earned run average. Geoff Broussard pitched the final two innings.

The X's were held to just five hits by five different hitters reaching safely. Sioux City left seven men on base, leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Kansas City had nine hits and both teams committed two errors.

Sioux City (19-6) falls to 14-2 in road games this season. The series continues on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.