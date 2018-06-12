Explorers held scoreless for first time in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Explorers held scoreless for first time in 2018

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kansas City hit four home runs and beat the Explorers, 6-0, on Tuesday night. Kansas City hit four home runs and beat the Explorers, 6-0, on Tuesday night.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KTIV) -

The Kansas City T-Bones hit four home runs and beat the Sioux City Explorers, 6-0, on Tuesday night. It was the first time the X's have been shutout this season.

Sioux City starting pitcher Luis Mateo took the loss, giving up five runs and seven hits over six innings. The right-hander is now 3-2 this season with a 6.25 earned run average. Geoff Broussard pitched the final two innings.

The X's were held to just five hits by five different hitters reaching safely. Sioux City left seven men on base, leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Kansas City had nine hits and both teams committed two errors.

Sioux City (19-6) falls to 14-2 in road games this season. The series continues on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Call reveals frantic effort to save Bode Miller's daughter

    Call reveals frantic effort to save Bode Miller's daughter

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:10 AM EDT2018-06-13 08:10:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...
    A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.More >>
    A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.More >>

  • Tigers lose injured Cabrera for season in 6-4 loss to Twins

    Tigers lose injured Cabrera for season in 6-4 loss to Twins

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:34:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit.
    Miguel Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon, an injury that will sideline the Detroit slugger for the rest of the season, and the Tigers lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins.More >>
    Miguel Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon, an injury that will sideline the Detroit slugger for the rest of the season, and the Tigers lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins.More >>

  • Gregorius homers twice, Harper hit twice, Yanks top Nats 3-0

    Gregorius homers twice, Harper hit twice, Yanks top Nats 3-0

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:34:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
    Didi Gregorius ended a long power outage with a pair of home runs, Washington slugger Bryce Harper left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time, and the New York Yankees beat the...More >>
    Didi Gregorius ended a long power outage with a pair of home runs, Washington slugger Bryce Harper left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time, and the New York Yankees beat the Nationals 3-0 for their 10th win in 12 games.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.