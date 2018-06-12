Suspect charged in Sioux City stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in the 1600 block of Ingleside Avenue, in Sioux City, Tuesday.

According to Sioux City Police, the call came in at 4:45pm. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple stab and cut wounds. The wounds are not believed to be life threatening.

Upon investigation, police were able to locate the suspect 53-year-old Daniel Gual. Gual was found a couple of blocks away from where the incident took place. He was arrested and charged at that time. He is being held on a $2,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail.