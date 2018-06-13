Dakota City Scouts recognized for 5 years of service

A local Boy Scout troop was recognized for five years of helping with a local service project.

Members of Scout Troop 451, from Dakota City, Nebraska, were presented a plaque and a signed canvas from the South Sioux City Chamber on Tuesday.

The scouts have helped with the annual Kayak Challenge for the past five years.

They help the kayakers out of their boats after the race, and also load the gear for the tired boaters.

A safety boat is always on hand if rescue is needed.

The South Sioux chamber presented the awards to show their appreciation, and also treated the scouts to a pizza party.

Troop members say this is just one example of service projects that benefit community, and scouts, alike.

"Every troop in the area could be doing service projects like this. They just have to contact different organizations like the Kayaking Challenge. They could be helping out with Sioux City projects, y'know be helping out in parks, cleaning up parks. I mean there's a lot of service projects that could be done around the communities," said Richard Dreibelbis, Scoutmaster Troop 451

The scouts do get credit for their various service projects, which go towards rank advancement.

But chances are, these kids would help even if it wasn't a requirement.