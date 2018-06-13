Cathy Glasson asks to speak at Iowa Democratic convention - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cathy Glasson asks to speak at Iowa Democratic convention

Democrat Cathy Glasson, who lost her bid for Iowa governor in last week's primary election, has made an unusual request to Iowa Democrats that she be allowed to address the party at its upcoming state convention
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Democrat Cathy Glasson, who lost her bid for Iowa governor in last week's primary election, has made an unusual request to Iowa Democrats that she be allowed to address the party at its upcoming state convention.

Glasson's campaign manager Misty Rebik tells The Associated Press the former candidate asked the Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday afternoon whether she can speak at the June 16 convention. Losing candidates don't usually address the convention.

Democratic Party spokeswoman Tess Seger says party leaders are reviewing the request.

Businessman Fred Hubbell won the five-way June 5 primary with just over 55 percent of the vote. He's scheduled to address the same crowd.

Glasson, a union leader and nurse, came in second with about 20 percent. Rebik says Glasson wants to speak for several minutes to reiterate support for issues that include a single-payer health care system, a $15 hourly minimum wage and restoring union power. Rebik says Glasson wants to encourage other nominees to support the same issues.

