California firefighters concerned over Elon Musk's flamethrowers

Flamethrowers that look like weapons are the latest sensation from Elon Musk.

He's already sold 20,000.

And as Orange County firefighters extinguish another blaze, this time off the 241, the new flamethrowers have crews seeing red.

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Department said,"We've had three major fires in Orange County just in the last couple of weeks. Everything's ready to go. We just didn't get the rain again this year so it's already brown, the? moisture's very low, so anytime you have somebody or kids even playing with these flamethrowers, it's gonna be a recipe for disaster."

Musk made ten million dollars on the flame-throwers to raise money for his tunnel construction company.

At about $500 each, they sold out.

But we found them online, on Craigslist for $1500, and on eBay for up to $2000.

They act like a giant Bunsen burner.

A propane tank of about fourteen ounces connects to the rest of the device.

Click the ignition switch then pull the trigger.

Firefighters who just battled the Aliso fire less than two weeks ago can't believe they're legal.

Lawmakers tried to introduce legislation to ban any sort of incendiary flame cannon by civilians.

But musk already thought of that, that's why he labeled it Not a flamethrower.

But those we spoke with say the name doesn't change the fact that they see it as a dangerous gimmick.