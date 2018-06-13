Trump announces US South Korea military drills put on hold following historic summit with North Korea

President Trump made a stunning concession to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday about halting military exercises, pulling a surprise at the summit that baffled allies, military officials and lawmakers from his own Republican party.

At a news conference after the historic meeting with Kim in Singapore, President Trump announced he would halt what he called "very provocative" and expensive regular military exercises that the united states stages with South Korea.

South Korean media reported that South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday that a halt in joint military drills with the U.S. may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea's denuclearization.

Japan's defense ministry also said that the joint military exercises were necessary for east Asian security, and it would continue the drills with the United States.

North Korea has long sought an end to the war games.