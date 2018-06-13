Flashcard apps to keep students sharp during summer break

Many students have, or soon will, start summer break, which means a break from the classroom.

But that doesn't mean learning has to stop.

Tinycards makes it easy to learn about topics ranging from famous landmarks to historical events, science, new languages, and more.

Select a lesson, memorize the card and word, and then answer back correctly.

Users can hear pronunciation, study illustrations, and unlock new decks all in a fun way. The app is free for iOS and android.

Quizlet helps learn a new language, test vocabulary knowledge, and study subjects like math, chemistry, and biology.

Users can play a match game against the clock, make their own flashcards, and check stats.

An especially useful feature is that it works offline perfect for use during vacations to more remote areas.

The app is free for iOS and android with in-app purchases available.

Studyshack allows users to learn by playing crossword puzzles, match, and many other games.

Search for other flashcard sets, quiz yourself, and interact with the flashcards.

Users can even learn by using flashcards by others who have chosen to share.

The app is free for iOS and android.